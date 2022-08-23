KP Govt Begins Planting 60 Million Trees in Hazara

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Forest Department has begun planting 60 million trees as a measure to prevent floods and landslides in the Hazara Division.

Mansehra’s Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr. Adnan Khan Bhettani, said that the rains in the region have caused irreversible damage, which is why the provincial government has planted as many trees as possible in the mountainous regions as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the forest department’s staff is paying special attention to the plantation drive in Kaghan Valley to boost tourism in the area.

School children can also participate in this initiative.

In a similar development, the Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) and the Government of KP have collaborated to improve the environment in the province through a plantation drive.

Sources revealed that the PTC will donate 110,000 saplings to KP’s Forest Department this year. In the initial phase of the drive, a forest will be grown with 30,000 saplings along the Hazara Motorway using the Miyawaki technique.

The Chief Conservator of Forests in KP’s Forest Department, Tehamsab Khan, inaugurated the plantation drive on Saturday and said that the PTC has played a commendable role in plantations in the province.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Conservator of Forests, Kifayat Baloch; District Forest Officer, Tariq Ali Shah; The PTC’s Manager for Corporate Social Responsibility, Muhammad Qasim; Motorway Police officers; and other people from various sectors.