Pakistani Men and Women Footballers Will Now Receive Equal Pay

In a historic decision, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) has decided to pay equal wages to the men and women of the national football teams.

ALSO READ England Captain Reveals He’s Still on Anxiety Drugs Despite Break From Cricket

NC chairman, Haroon Malik, confirmed the news and stated that there is no reason that women footballers should be paid less than men footballers as they both represent their countries. He added that there should be no gender disparity especially when it comes to representing your national team.

Haroon further provided the details of the wages that the footballers are set to earn as Pakistan is set to make a much-anticipated comeback to international football. He revealed that the players, both men and women, will be paid $150 for each international matchday and $75 for non-matchdays.

The players will also earn a decent amount from the national team camps. The participants in the initial camp of the women’s football team will earn Rs. 100,000 while the shortlisted players for the national team will each receive additional Rs. 300,000 for the month-long camp. He stated that most of the participants in the camp will be able to earn Rs. 400,000.

ALSO READ Shane Watson Sees Pakistan Vs. India World Test Championship Final

The Pakistan women’s team is set to return to international football after a gap of 8 years as they prepare for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championships next month. The Women in Green will begin their campaign on 7 September as they face arch-rivals India in their opening encounter.

As for Pakistan men’s football team, Haroon Malik confirmed that footballing activities will begin by the end of August or the start of September.