Man Miraculously Survives on Deserted Island for Days

A Brazilian man has shocked the experts by claiming that he survived on an uninhabited island for five days, eating only lemons, coal dust, and seawater.

51-year-old Nelson Neddy went to Rio de Janeiro’s famous Guamari beach where he had some work to do. He was sitting on a rock when a strong wave overthrew him and swept him two miles away.

From there, he drifted over to the island of Palma, where there were no people, no trees, no food, and no place to hide. He eventually found a cave-like place. He later found two lemons and a few bottles of water left behind by a fisherman.

“There was nothing there. Nothing to hide in, nothing to take shelter in,” Nelson told the reporters after being rescued.

He eventually discovered a cave and spent the night there. The following morning, he started looking around the island. When he saw a makeshift tent and two water bottles, he used an old rope that someone had left behind to climb up the rocks.

Nelson decided to eat the two lemons he found on the ground. He tried to draw attention with a blanket that had been left inside the tent, but he had no faith that it would be successful. Nelson made it halfway to Grumari beach on the third day but gave up because of the strong tide.

Nelson tried to head back home the next day using a door made of plywood and styrofoam as a board. The water current slammed his back against a rock, forcing him to turn around and head back to the island, so this also did not work out.

When he noticed monkeys stealing coal for food and not falling sick after consuming it, he decided to eat it. “But it dried out my mouth even more and got stuck in the tooth,” he noted.

By the fifth day, Nelson had used all of the water in his bottles and was searching for a way to stay hydrated when he spotted some people on jet skis. He removed his shirt and waved it in their direction. He was subsequently airlifted by a fire department helicopter and taken by ambulance to Lourenço Jorge Hospital in Barra da Tijuca. He had minor injuries and was released the same day.