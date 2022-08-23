CDA Opens New Hiking Trail 7 in Islamabad

The Environment Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) opened a new hiking trail in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills for hikers and tourists earlier today.

The civic authority inaugurated the five-kilometer-long Trail 7, which runs from C-12 to Kainthia, Alexander Well, today at 6 AM, with CDA Chairman, Captain Usman, and DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, present at the occasion.

CDA also reopened ‘Trail 1’ and ‘Trail 2’ in the Margalla Hills to hikers and visitors earlier this month after completing necessary restoration work such as the installation of maps, milestones, and benches along the route.

The Asian Leopard Preservation Zone was established earlier this year by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) to protect and preserve a number of Asian leopards that have recently been spotted along Trail 6 of the Margalla Hills.

In March of this year, Amir Ali Ahmed, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority, inaugurated a new park named the Hill Park on Third Road in Sector G-10/4, Islamabad.