Shane Watson Sees Pakistan Vs. India World Test Championship Final

Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, has expressed hope for Pakistan and India in ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 final saying, it will surprise him if the arch-rivals do not make it to the final.

“You can never discount India and Pakistan, because they’ve got so many match winners, outside of their home countries as well. Those two, I’d be very surprised if they don’t come knocking on the door leading into the final.”

ALSO READ 12-Year-Old Son of Renowned Pakistani Martial Artist Breaks Guinness World Record

While speaking to Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, Watson said that Australia and South Africa, who are currently on the top of the points table, have a good chance of making it to the final, which is set to take place next year at Lord’s.

Watson added that both Australia and South Africa have performed admirably during the ongoing championship, with the exception of Australia’s previous Test against Sri Lanka, where they were stunned by the turning surface.

ALSO READ Here is the Commentary Panel for 2022 Asia Cup

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan are currently in fourth and fifth place in the points table, respectively. Both Asian countries will face a difficult road to the final, but they still have a chance to be a part of the final at Lord’s.

It is important to note that Pakistan will play two more series in the competition, including a two-game home series against the reigning champions, New Zealand, and a three-match home series against England.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Declares Babar Azam as Messi and Ronaldo of Cricket

Pakistan’s percentage of points will increase to 69.05% if they are successful in winning all five of their remaining games in the competition. Their percentage will be 61.9% if they win four games and lose only one.