Australia Returns Gandhara Relic Stolen by Disgraced Indian Collector to Pakistan

An ancient Bodhisattva statue of Gandhara art was returned to Pakistan on Monday after an exhibition at the National Gallery in Canberra, Australia.

The artifact is thought to date back to the third and fourth centuries and was purchased by the Australian gallery in 2006 for a whopping $275,000. It is now thought to be worth $500,000, and was presented to Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry.

The National Gallery of Australia handed the relic over during a ceremony at the High Commission for Pakistan in Canberra.

An international criminal organization led by disgraced Indian art collector, Subhash Chandra Kapoor, had illegally acquired and removed the historical work of art from Pakistan.

Kapoor sold it to the National Gallery of Australia in 2006. However, the gallery deaccessioned it after discovering its ambiguous legal and ethical status, as well as its affiliation with Art of the Past, as part of its ongoing Provenance Research Project.

Kapoor is currently facing criminal charges in New York and New Delhi for his involvement in the unlawful art trade.

The High Commission for Pakistan in Canberra has been working closely with all the concerned Australian departments to identify and return any historical works of art that may have been illegally taken from Pakistan.

ALSO READ This New Tech Lets Wi-Fi Signals Pass Through Walls

Speaking at the exhibition, High Commissioner Chaudhri described the handover ceremony as a historic moment and emphasized the importance of the legal and ethical aspects of the historical work of art.

He remarked it was a tangible manifestation of the cooperation between both countries and their institutions. It also emphasized the importance of strengthening international legal and ethical framework, and cooperation to combat the trading of stolen, illegally excavated, illegally exported, and unethically acquired historical artworks.

The High Commissioner also highlighted Pakistan’s rich, millennia-old civilizational heritage, and invited the guests to visit Pakistan and explore its diverse culture and robust heritage, beautiful landscape, delectable cuisine, and hospitality.

The ceremony was attended by senior Australian officials, Buddhist monks, diplomats, academics, and the media.