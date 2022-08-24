Commercial Climibing is Turning K2 into a High-Altitude Dumpster [Video]

A video has gone viral over the internet, which shows K2, the world’s second-highest peak, turning into a dumpster after it witnessed record-breaking tourism this year.

A Twitter user, The Northerner, posted a video that showed K2 in a poor condition trashed with equipment, plastic bottles, and abandoned tents along with several other types of garbage.

He blamed the present condition of the mountain on the commercialization of mountain climbing, revealing that each climber had two members of the support staff who carried oxygen cylinders, tents, food, and human waste.

He further urged the authorities to impose a ban on the commercial outfit and keep this activity only open for “Purists” (people who strictly follow the traditions).

K-2 is becoming dumpster mountain because of commercial climbing approach; for each client there are 2 support staff with O2 bottles, tents, food, human wastes. For sustainable tourism & environment we request ban on commerical outfit and keep it only for "Purists" #KeepK2Clean pic.twitter.com/bWKAY3sjI7 — The Northerner (@northerner_the) August 23, 2022

In addition, he asked the government of Pakistan, the provincial government of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and the Office of the Chief Secretary GB to take urgent steps for the fragile mountain glaciers and their ecosystem.

ALSO READ Pakistan Agriculture Exports Suffering From Strict Regulations Abroad: PSW

Consequently, he requested them to impose a complete ban on all types of commercial adventure tourism that provides the clients with dozens of oxygen cylinders, Sherpa support (porters), and fixed ropes.