Govt Targets Industrial Transformation to Attain Growth

The government is taking several rapid industrial transformation initiatives for the sustained growth and development of the economy by improving industrial competitiveness.

This was said by the Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, while addressing an opening ceremony of the Interim Review Workshop on National Productivity Master Plan (NPMP) for Pakistan here on Wednesday.

The workshop was organized by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) under the Development of NPMP in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan, and the Korean Development Institute (KDI).

ALSO READ Oman Offers to Develop $2.3 Billion Railway Network in Gwadar

He said that the productivity master plan is a landmark initiative that may help reorient the requirements of the current era of competitiveness both in the domestic and global markets and support export sectors in enhancing competitiveness and yielding higher productivity culture in the country.

Appreciating the NPMP, he said that this initiative will draw a strategic framework and action plan for the reversal of the economy.

It will also help in complementing the recent initiative “Turn around Pakistan” launched by the government of Pakistan for the development of the country, he added.

He expressed satisfaction over the participation of a large and diverse group of stakeholders in the workshop and expressed hope that through the active participation and sharing of international experience, Pakistan would achieve a comprehensive and consensus-based NPMP.

He said the development of the NPMP will lead Pakistan to improve productivity in all facets of the key economic sectors including agriculture, service, and industry to achieve global competitiveness, raise its ranking in global indexes, and ensure that these gains are sustainable over the long run. It will enhance overall labor productivity in general and in specific sectors as well.

He lauded the efforts of the NPO for facilitating complementing and strengthening the Ministry’s mandate through its vision of “Economically Productive and Globally Competitive Pakistan”.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, Imdadullah Bosal, in his closing remarks, said that it is encouraging to see such a diverse representation of professionals and added the master plan will foster change and transformation in the overall development scenario of Pakistan.

CEO NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, said that the master plan will provide the strategic framework required to enhance productivity in Pakistan and thanked all the participants for attending the event.

Secretary General, APO, Dr. AKP Mochtan, Dr. Jungwook Kim, Executive Director, KDI, Dr. Jaepil Han, Professor of Gachon University, Dr. Ji Woong Yoon, Professor of Kyung Hee University, and Dr. Joon Mo Ahn, Professor of Korea University also addressed the workshop.