Symmetry Group Recognized as Top Exporter in Q2 FY 2023-24

By Press Release | Published May 23, 2024 | 12:47 pm

Symmetry Group is excited to share that it has been recognized by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Government of Pakistan, as one of the top exporters with positive growth in the second quarter of FY 2023-24.

This was communicated to the company through a letter from Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We thank the Government of Pakistan and the IT Minister for this acknowledgment, as it encourages us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and growth. We, at Symmetry Group, are committed to contributing to Pakistan’s economy and positioning our country as a leader in the global technology landscape,” said Sarocsh Ahmed, CEO of Symmetry Group.

Symmetry Group remains dedicated to delivering high-quality technology and business solutions and maintaining its trajectory of positive growth. The company looks forward to building on this success and continuing to serve its clients and partners with excellence.

