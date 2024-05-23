Vivo S19 Series Confirmed to Launch Next Week

Vivo is hosting its next launch event in China on May 30 which will take the veil off two of its upper mid-range phones, the S19 and S19 Pro. The announcement will take place at 7 PM China time, which translates to 4 PM Pakistan time.

While the brand hasn’t provided a full rundown of the specifications for the S19 series, a Vivo executive mentioned that the S19 Pro will include a 50MP main camera utilizing the Sony IMX921 sensor. Additionally, it will feature a 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom, and the front-facing camera will also boast a 50MP sensor.

ALSO READ Vivo Launches Y200 GT One of The Best Mid Range Phones of 2024

Vivo has also shared images of the two phones as part of its teaser campaign, which confirms the Aura Light Flash that the company often uses on its V series phones. All of the color options have been shown in the image as well.

According to rumors, the triple camera configurations of the Vivo S19 and S19 Pro will consist of 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide lenses. Both devices will feature 6.78″ OLED displays, but their battery capacities will vary – 6,000 mAh for the S19 and 5,500 mAh for the S19 Pro.

ALSO READ Vivo Y200 Pro Launched With 120Hz AMOLED and 44W Fast Charging

As for the chipsets, the vanilla S19 should come with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip while the S19 Pro will feature the Dimensity 9200+.

We expect Vivo to unveil more details over the upcoming days as the teaser campaign unfolds.