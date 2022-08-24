PFF Announces Squad for SAFF Women’s Cup 2022

The Pakistan Football Federation has selected a total of 23 players for the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Cup, which is set to begin on September 6 in Nepal.

ALSO READ Additional Tickets to Go on Sale for Sold Out Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Match

There have been at least seven players from the national squad of 2014 for the next SAFF Women’s Cup. Two overseas players have also been included in the 23-member squad.

According to the reports, Hajra Khan, Malika-e-Noor, Nisha Ashraf, Roshan Ali, Sahar Zaman, Mahpara Shahid, and Zulfia Nazir are the seven players included in the squad who last appeared in an international match for Pakistan in 2014.

Moreover, players from the age-group tournaments, Maliha Nasir, Mishal Akram, and Rameen Fareed are also a part of the squad. Maria Khan, Nadia Khan, Alina Isphani, Anmool Hira, Ghazala Aamir, Khadija Kazmi, Marvi Baig, Nizalia Siddique, Sara Khan, Shahida Amin, Shanza Nazir and Suha Hirani are also among the players picked after the training camp in Lahore.

ALSO READ PFF to Conduct Trials for Men’s Football Team

The PFF confirmed Adeel Rizki as the women’s team’s head coach last week, along with Waleed Javed as his deputy and Ehsanullah as goalkeeping coach. The captain of the team for the SAFF Women’s Cup is yet to be announced by PFF.