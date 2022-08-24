Nawabshah Airport’s Runway Submerges in Water [Videos]

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has temporarily closed Nawabshah Airport after the latest spell of heavy monsoon rainfall in the city rendered it unusable for flight operations.

According to details, the runway of the airport is completely submerged in water. The CAA has mobilized all available resources to reopen the airport as soon as possible.

The airport is expected to remain shut till 26 August. In the meanwhile, CAA has directed the management of Multan International Airport to cater to the flight operations of Nawabshah Airport.

Here are some videos of the runway submerged in water.

Nawabshah Airport is situated about 3 km southwest of Nawabshah city. Constructed by the British government, the airport stretches over 772 acres and has one runway which has a length of 2,734 m. It got a concrete runway for the first time in the 1960s and a new terminal building was made in 1992. A new apron and runway were later constructed in 1998.