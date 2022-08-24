Prices of These Imported Cars Will Rise After Regulatory Duty Increase

The government of Pakistan has seemingly delivered on its promise to make it nearly impossible for people to buy imported cars.

Last week, Federal Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail removed the import ban on luxury and non-essential items including Completely Built-Up (CBU) cars. He stated that the government will impose heavy taxes on non-essential imports to save the dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

According to reports, the board has hiked regulatory duties to 100% from the previous 15% on the import of vehicles with engine capacity larger than 1000cc. This implies that the following CBUs are set to witness a massive increase in prices:

Note: This list consists of the most popular imported CBU cars in Pakistan.

Vehicles Current Price (Rs.) Toyota Corolla Cross Base Grade 12,249,000 Corolla Cross Mid Grade 13,099,000 Corolla Cross High Grade 13,419,000 Prius S 14,649,000 Rush G Manual 8,009,000 Rush G Automatic 8,329,000 Camry 23,319,000 Honda CR-V 10,700,000 Accord 15,499,000 Suzuki Jimny 6,049,000 APV 6,290,000 Kia Carnival GLS 10,199,000 Carnival GLS+ 12,599,000 Carnival Executive 12,600,000 Hyundai IONIQ 7,000,000 Santa Fe 18,500,000 Staria 3.5 Automatic 7,199,000 Staria 2.2D Manual 7,349,000 Staria 2.2D Automatic 7,749,000 Staria HGS 9,299,000 MG HS 1.5T 8,900,000 HS PHEV 8,499,000 ZS 1.5 4,399,000 ZS EV 6,250,000 ZS EV Facelift 7,017,000

The government has also imposed 35% additional customs duties on the import of vehicles under the following PCT codes:

8703.2323 — Sport utility vehicles -SUVs 4×4

8703.2329 — Sedans and Hatchbacks)

8703.2490 — diesel-powered vehicles

8703.3223 — CKD or SKD kits for SUVs

8703.3225 — all-terrain vehicles (4×4)

8703.3229 — Commercial vehicles

8703.3390 — Other vehicles with internal combustion engines or electric motor

8703.9000 — Vehicle included the SRO.1517(I)/2022

Industry Concerns

The government has discouraged the import and sales of luxury cars and SUVs in Pakistan. Its recent steps have begun impacting car demand in Pakistan with sales and car financing falling compared to previous months.

Experts speculate that these steps will further aggravate the struggles of the Pakistani car industry which is already plagued with inflationary and supply-chain issues.