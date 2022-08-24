Prices of These Imported Cars Will Rise After Regulatory Duty Increase

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 24, 2022 | 3:50 pm
Auto Sales Growth

The government of Pakistan has seemingly delivered on its promise to make it nearly impossible for people to buy imported cars.

Last week, Federal Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail removed the import ban on luxury and non-essential items including Completely Built-Up (CBU) cars. He stated that the government will impose heavy taxes on non-essential imports to save the dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

ALSO READ

According to reports, the board has hiked regulatory duties to 100% from the previous 15% on the import of vehicles with engine capacity larger than 1000cc. This implies that the following CBUs are set to witness a massive increase in prices:

Note: This list consists of the most popular imported CBU cars in Pakistan.

Vehicles Current Price (Rs.)
Toyota
Corolla Cross Base Grade 12,249,000
Corolla Cross Mid Grade 13,099,000
Corolla Cross High Grade 13,419,000
Prius S 14,649,000
Rush G Manual 8,009,000
Rush G Automatic 8,329,000
Camry 23,319,000
Honda
CR-V 10,700,000
Accord 15,499,000
Suzuki
Jimny 6,049,000
APV 6,290,000
Kia
Carnival GLS 10,199,000
Carnival GLS+ 12,599,000
Carnival Executive 12,600,000
Hyundai
IONIQ 7,000,000
Santa Fe 18,500,000
Staria 3.5 Automatic 7,199,000
Staria 2.2D Manual 7,349,000
Staria 2.2D Automatic 7,749,000
Staria HGS 9,299,000
MG
HS 1.5T 8,900,000
HS PHEV 8,499,000
ZS 1.5 4,399,000
ZS EV 6,250,000
ZS EV Facelift 7,017,000

The government has also imposed 35% additional customs duties on the import of vehicles under the following PCT codes:

  • 8703.2323 — Sport utility vehicles -SUVs 4×4
  • 8703.2329  — Sedans and Hatchbacks)
  • 8703.2490 — diesel-powered vehicles
  • 8703.3223 — CKD or SKD kits for SUVs
  • 8703.3225 — all-terrain vehicles (4×4)
  • 8703.3229 — Commercial vehicles
  • 8703.3390 — Other vehicles with internal combustion engines or electric motor
  • 8703.9000 — Vehicle included the SRO.1517(I)/2022
ALSO READ

Industry Concerns

The government has discouraged the import and sales of luxury cars and SUVs in Pakistan. Its recent steps have begun impacting car demand in Pakistan with sales and car financing falling compared to previous months.

Experts speculate that these steps will further aggravate the struggles of the Pakistani car industry which is already plagued with inflationary and supply-chain issues.

Also Read

Waleed Shah

An automotive enthusiast with a knack for written expression.

ProPakistani Audience Survey

Help us make your favourite news portal into something even better.

Take me there!

close
>