SBP Asks Banks to Raise Awareness Regarding PM’s Flood Relief Fund

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a circular demanding all banks to raise awareness among potential donors and facilitate them in contributing to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

The circular said that banks shall prominently display banners at all their branches bearing the description “DONATIONS TO THE PRIME MINISTER’S (PM) FLOOD RELIEF FUND ARE ACCEPTED HERE.”

In addition, banks shall highlight the IBAN of the Fund on their websites and ATMs screens, enabling their clients to donate digitally.

Banks have also been asked to spread awareness through SMS alerts to all their clients, informing them about the establishment of the PM’s Flood Relief Fund and its IBAN. To facilitate the walk-in customers in making cash deposits in the fund, pre-printed deposit slips are also to be made available at the bank’s counters.

The banks offering Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have been asked to make the “PM Flood Relief Fund” available on their Roshan Samaji Khidmat page/portal enabling RDA holders to contribute to the fund in a hassle-free manner. The donations received through RDA shall be transmitted to SBP along with donations received through other sources daily through Real Time Gross Settlement Systems (RTGS) as advised earlier.

“The Banks are also encouraged to advertise the PM Flood Relief Fund through their social media pages, including their web pages, Facebook pages, Twitter accounts, etc., to create maximum awareness about the fund and the mechanism to make the donations to the fund,” added the circular.

Lastly, the banks will ensure that their branch staff has full awareness and understanding of the establishment of the fund and the mechanism to collect the donations in the fund account.