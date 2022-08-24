SECP Allows Modaraba Companies to Deal in Real Estate

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has allowed Modaraba companies to deal or trade in real estate projects recognized by development authorities.

In this regard, SECP has issued a notification. According to the notification, a Modaraba company can hold, deal or trade in real estate projects, subject to the conditions mentioned below.

In case of a multipurpose Modaraba, where investment in real estate is up to one-third of the total assets of the Modaraba, the Modaraba shall comply with the following conditions:

The investments shall be made only in assets recognized by development authorities, i.e. Karachi Development Authority, Capital Development Authority, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Lahore Development Authority and/or any other Development Authority in any city of Pakistan and should be accompanied by No Objection Certificate (NOC) relating to real estate project from the aforementioned authority. The purpose of investment can be to develop properties for rental, developmental or mixed projects.

In case of a specific-purpose Modaraba for investment in real-estate, or where investment in real estate is one-third or more of the total assets of the Modaraba, the Modaraba, in addition to conditions stipulated above, shall also comply with some additional conditions: