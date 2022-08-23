SECP Encourages Stewardship to Create Long-Term Assets in Companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has encouraged the long-term value creation of companies through a commitment to moral, ethical, and prudent financial decision-making, also known as financial stewardship.

In this regard, SECP held a webinar today on recently introduced “Stewardship Guidelines” with institutional investors and other stakeholders in the capital market.

In her opening remarks, SECP Commissioner, Sadia Khan emphasized the role of institutional investors as stewards of capital and encouraged actions that promote sustainability in terms of environment, societal, and governance (ESG) aspects.

During the interactive session, the panelists explained measures being taken for improving the overall capital stewardship landscape in Pakistan and how SECP’s stewardship guidelines facilitate the maturity of capital markets in this regard.

During her concluding remarks, SECP Executive Director, Khalida Habib, emphasized the need to promote long-term value creation and responsible engagement of institutional investors with the investee companies.

The SECP intends to conduct a post-regulatory impact analysis in the future to assess the implementation of Stewardship Guidelines. Attendees appreciated SECP for organizing the webinar and called for continuing such initiatives of public engagement and awareness.

The webinar discussion invited a panel of SECP officials, professionals, and industry leaders. Speakers included JS Investments Limited CEO, Iffat Mankani, Jubilee Life Insurance Head of Research, Sultan Mehmood, and SECP Additional Joint Director, Sabahat Ul Ain.