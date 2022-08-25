Is vivo Y15C Worth a Buy?

Smartphone maker vivo recently launched a new smartphone in its youth-centric Y series – the Y15C.

The latest vivo Y15C is available to purchase across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 31,999. But is it really worth a buy? Let’s find out.

vivo’s Y series is popular in youth because of its powerful performance, attractive design, and cameras that make you capture all the memorable moments perfectly at a budget-friendly price.

vivo Y15C delivers nothing less.

The Y15C is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can last for almost 2 days.

So, you don’t have to worry about getting your phone charged every now and then; just charge it once and stay carefree for at least the next 2 days. Isn’t that amazing?

Moreover, vivo Y15C comes with a 6.51-inch Halo FullViewTM Display that is very bright and makes the mobile user experience delightful.

It also has an eye protection feature that adjusts the display brightness according to the environment.

Unlocking the phone is so quick and convenient as the side-mounted fingerprint scanner is integrated with the power button.

This means you can unlock the phone and turn on the display at the same time — saving more time and effort.

While discussing the design, another eye-catcher is its 3D slim design. Even after being equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery, it is super slim and lightweight.

It comes with only 8.28mm thickness and 179g weight — making the device handy and easy to hold.

Furthermore, vivo Y15C supports an AI dual camera system on the back that includes a 13MP main camera and a 2MP super macro camera.

Users can shoot the most memorable moments of their lives using various modes and features.

On the front side, it features an 8MP selfie camera which works really well.

Final Verdict

The vivo Y15C looks like a promising option in its category, and a very good addition to the Y-series.

If you’re looking for a device with long battery life, good design, powerful performance, and good cameras at a budget-friendly price, then vivo Y15C can be a great option for you.

It is available across Pakistan in two astonishing colors: Wave Green and Mystic Blue. Which one will you choose?

For more details, visit the official product page.