Pakistan Suffers Another Big Blow Ahead of Asia Cup Match Against India

Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Wasim Jr., has sustained a back injury barely three days before the Asia Cup 2022 match against India. The young pacer was sent to the hospital for an MRI although the reports have not been revealed yet.

Pakistan might face another setback before the Asia Cup 2022 if Wasim is unable to recover before the match. The bowler reported back trouble earlier today during a practice session. Coincidentally, it is his 21st birthday as well.

Mohammad Wasim may be ruled out of the Asia Cup match against India on Sunday if he develops a major injury or the pain persists.

Pakistan’s speed attack is already on its knees, with Shaheen Shah Afridi out with a major knee injury.