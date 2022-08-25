Pakistan Suffers Another Big Blow Ahead of Asia Cup Match Against India

By Ayna Dua | Published Aug 25, 2022 | 10:52 pm

Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Wasim Jr., has sustained a back injury barely three days before the Asia Cup 2022 match against India. The young pacer was sent to the hospital for an MRI although the reports have not been revealed yet.

ALSO READ

Pakistan might face another setback before the Asia Cup 2022 if Wasim is unable to recover before the match. The bowler reported back trouble earlier today during a practice session. Coincidentally, it is his 21st birthday as well.

Mohammad Wasim may be ruled out of the Asia Cup match against India on Sunday if he develops a major injury or the pain persists.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s speed attack is already on its knees, with Shaheen Shah Afridi out with a major knee injury.

Also Read

Ayna Dua

ProPakistani Audience Survey

Help us make your favourite news portal into something even better.

Take me there!

close
>