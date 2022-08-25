PlayStation Sued For £5 Billion Due For Overcharging Customers

Sony PlayStation, one of the largest video gaming brands has been sued for £5 billion in the UK for overpricing games and in-game purchases.

Alex Neill took legal action against PlayStation and reported that the company should compensate around nine million gamers. She further claimed that the company has imposed unfair terms and conditions on game developers and publishers. Ms. Niell said that the company has violated the law by increasing the prices too much.

Competition Appeal Tribunal, the UK specialist judicial body, claimed that the company charges a 30% commission on every digital game. These unwanted conditions are applied to all digital games or in-game purchases made through the online PlayStation Store.

The legal case claims that Sony PlayStation has “Unwittingly Overcharged” its customers for digital gaming purchases for up to £5 billion in the past six years. Further claiming, the estimated damages per individual are between £67 and £562.

The Revelation of Cases by BBC

Ms. Neill stood against the company and told BBC News,

We believe we’ve got a really strong case, or else we wouldn’t be doing this. It is a big undertaking to take on a company like Sony. With this legal action, I am standing up for the millions of UK people who have been unwittingly overcharged by the company. We believe Sony has abused its position and ripped off its customers. The actions of Sony are costing millions of people who can’t afford it, particularly when we’re in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and the consumer purse is being squeezed like never before.

The cases over commissions on digital platforms were reported against Apple and Google in different countries. These companies also charged their customers too much. Ms. Neil further adds:

Once you are in those Apple or Android operating systems, you’re left with no choice but to pay the high costs for content because there is no alternative. We say it’s pretty much the same for Sony PlayStation customers.

PlayStation Users can Claim Now

PlayStations users can claim damages in this automatically if they:

Own a console since August 19, 2016

Live in the UK

Have purchased digital PlayStation games

Have made in-game purchases via PlayStation Store

On the other hand, Ms. Neil has warned the users that these types of cases take many years to resolve. She further said that the compensation could be left waiting if the company refuses to accept the claim. She warned the company:

We would expect, given the number of consumers affected and the amount we believe they have overcharged by, that Sony would want to bring this forward and settle. But we have no idea what they are planning to do.