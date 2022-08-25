Sindh to Deduct Salaries of Govt Employees for Flood Victims

The Sindh government has decided to deduct the salaries of the government employees in order to provide financial assistance to the flood victims in the province.

Sindh’s Home department has written a letter to the Auditor General (AG) Sindh in this regard.

The letter said that the one-month salary of the Chief Minister, Provincial Ministers, Members of the Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Advisers, and Specials Assistants to the CM, and parliamentary secretaries will be deducted and donated to the Sindh Flood Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, the five-day pay of the government officials from BPS-17 to BPS-22 and the two-day pay of government staff from BPS-1 to BPS-16 will be deducted for the relief fund. The pay cut will be deposited into Sindh Bank.

In a televised address, the CM Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, requested philanthropists to come forward and support the flood victims in the province.

He said, “I have visited almost all the districts of the province and found that every nook and corner is inundated, making it look like a river,” and detailed that people settled temporarily at the flood relief camps are in a state of despair after losing their dear ones, cattle, and other belongings.

Furthermore, he urged the people of the province to take care of the flood victims until the government helps them.

Sindh’s Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, also asked the philanthropists to help the provincial government in rehabilitating the displaced flood victims.

Note here that the government of Sindh had set up the Sindh Flood Relief Fund for the flood and rain-affected people in the province on Wednesday. The Finance department had also issued a notification in this regard, mentioning that a fund has been established to provide assistance to the flood victims.