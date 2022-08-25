Tesla Cybertruck Doesn’t Have AC [Video]

Criticism keeps mounting against Tesla for delaying the Cybertruck launch despite the massive hype. Additionally, people who have gotten up close with the production prototype have also criticized Tesla over certain quality issues. One of these is the lack of a working air conditioner.

A video was put out by Jack Griffith’s Garage — an Instagram user — and got deleted soon after. Later, a Twitter user called Whole Mars Catalog tweeted the same video where the driver and passengers of the Cybertruck can be heard complaining about there being no option for Air Conditioning (AC) in the truck.

They talk about the temperature being 68 Fahrenheit — as shown in the Cybertruck’s central control screen — but actually feeling like 86. Given its cryptic secrecy regarding its truck, Tesla is yet to comment regarding the issue pointed out by the reviewers.

Criticism

Many experts believe that the reveal of this truck was just a publicity stunt and that it will never actually see the light of day due to its design. The truck was supposed to debut in 2021, however, the company claims that the global production got delayed due to the pandemic.

The delay has raised the ire of millions of people who were lured into prebooking the truck for just $100. The EV-maker remains silent regarding its launch, which continues to garner criticism from casual buyers and enthusiasts.