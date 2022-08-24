Peugeot Launches Toyota Corolla Competitor in China

Peugeot has debuted the all-new 408 sedan in China. The car is a direct rival of Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, MG 5 (GT in the ASEAN region), and other C-Segment sedans.

In terms of looks, the car maintains a striking design like other modern Peugeot cars. The huge front grille, sharp front bumpers, sharp LED headlights, and the ‘Lion’s Claw’ DRLs make for an unconventionally attractive look. Overall, with its promising attributes, Peugeot 408 is a strong contender in the compact sedan market.

It has a turbocharged 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 167 horsepower (hp) and 250 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and it sends to the front wheels via a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

ALSO READ Prices of These Imported Cars Will Rise After Regulatory Duty Increase

The car has a modern interior that features a 10″ central control screen with piano-styled keys and Blue-i 3.0 connectivity. It also has the i-Cockpit setup and a 12″ full LCD instrument cluster and several modern features.

Peugeot 408 has debuted in China with a PKR 4.3 million starting price. For reference, the new Honda City has a starting price of 105,700 yuan (PKR 3.4 million).

Peugeot in Pakistan

Peugeot 2008 debuted in Pakistan to a warm reception from enthusiasts due to its advanced features and striking looks. Curiously, it never caught on, which prompted Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) to launch a limited-time discount offer for the 2008 Active variant.

Unfortunately, the discount offer expired recently, bringing the SUV’s price back to Rs. 5,250,000. However, the recent price hikes have placed Peugeot 2008 Active in close contention with other subcompact SUVs. Kia Stonic and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 2008’s prime competitors — also cost close to Rs. 5 million, which makes 2008 Active an appealing choice.