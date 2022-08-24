2022 Haval H6 Hybrid Launched for Rs. 4.8 Million in China

GWM plans to have Haval — one of its own car marques — stop selling conventional fuel-powered vehicles by 2030. In an important step in that direction, Haval has launched the 2022 H6 hybrid SUV in China.
The SUV competes with MG HS PHEV, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and Honda CR-V. It features a familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 167 horsepower (hp) and 285 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. However, with the output of the electric motor combined, it makes a handsome 240 hp and 530 Nm of torque.
In the plugin-hybrid version, its combined output is 326 PS and 530 Nm. The variants send power to the front wheels via Haval’s 2-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) — a system that uses twin planetary gearsets that modulate power between the engine and the electric motor.
GWM claims an electric-only range of 55 km in the base hybrid variant and 110 km in the top-of-the-line version. The PHEV variant will feature a 41.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will allow for an extended range.
Features
The SUV has similar features as those in Pakistan including:
- 6 Airbags
- 360º Camera
- Traction and Stability Control
- Hill Start Assist and Descent Control
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Collision Warning
- Autonomous Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Wireless Charging
- Smart Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Configuration
- Climate Control with rear A.C. Vents
- Keyless Entry and Go
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Multiple Drive Modes
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Ventilated Seats
- Heads-up Display (HuD)
- Ambient Lighting
Price
The H6 HEV and PHEV are both major upgrades over the 1.5T variant, especially in terms of performance and efficiency. But, a better variant also warrants a bigger price tag.
The new H6 HEV and PHEV variants cost the equivalent of Rs. 4.8 million and Rs. Rs. 5.4 million respectively, excluding options. While it seems comparatively cheaper, bear in mind that China has completely indigenized HEV and PHEV production, which eliminates several costs.
In Pakistan, the same SUV would likely cost several million rupees more due to taxes and logistics costs.