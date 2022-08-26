GoZayaan: Making Travel Fun, Secure and Hassle-Free – One Trip at a Time

Pakistan is home to some of the world’s most diverse landscapes; from magnificent valleys and mountain ranges to majestic deserts and beautiful coastlines, it truly is a tourist’s dream destination.

This diversity isn’t only limited to the topography. The country is also home to diverse cuisines, numerous languages, and some of the world’s oldest civilizations and cultures.

Security problems, poor international reputation, lack of adequate infrastructure, and accessibility problems have plagued the nation for decades, making it difficult for the tourism sector to grow to its full potential.

However, Pakistan’s tourism industry is slowly but surely growing, and the country is becoming a popular travel destination locally and globally. During this journey, GoZayaan has emerged as a frontrunner in making travel convenient and accessible.

GoZayaan Pakistan officially launched online flight bookings in an attempt to enhance the experience of travelers everywhere.

With this introduction, they have established themselves as the country’s first and only complete online travel marketplace where customers can instantly book local and international flights, and hotels and plan customized trips.

Envisioning the Future of Travel

GoZayaan Pakistan aims to do two things; make travel hassle-free for every Pakistani and help visitors from other countries discover beautiful landscapes, people, and cultures.

With tech-driven innovations at the forefront, the company believes that traveling is something everyone should be able to enjoy and experience. Hence, GoZayaan intends to become a one-stop travel solution by making flight and hotel bookings instant, simple, and secure while providing customized trip options for all budgets and travelers.

The company envisions shifting customers from traditional offline agencies to online platforms and making the entire traveling experience easy, personalized, and convenient.

Revolutionizing Travel with Tech-Driven Innovations

Despite the rapid increase in tourism over the past few years, the online marketplace is still untapped. An easy-to-use website with a user-friendly interface makes it possible for customers to quickly search for their preferred destination or hotel, compare airline fares, and book tickets to and from anywhere in the world.

With hundreds of domestic and international hotels onboarded for all the top destinations, users can browse through the endless options, assess the amenities, and book the ideal hotel within their price range.

For the tech-savvy people who prefer doing everything online on their phones or laptops, GoZayaan offers them a great place to start planning their dream vacation.

Why GoZayaan?

GoZayaan is a customer-oriented brand as their customer experience team is easily reachable through a message or call and guides you through the whole process; from choosing the right location to booking hotels, flights, and trips according to your budget and preferences.

The website offers multiple payment options for online bookings, keeping your information safe and secure with instant confirmations as soon as you book.

The company urges its customers to respect the local culture and environment to promote eco-friendly travel. Hotels that focus on being environmentally friendly and sustainable are prioritized during onboarding.

That’s not all. The platform often offers discounts to customers. Currently, there is up to 12% off on domestic flights and up to 50% discount on online bookings of domestic hotels.

GoZayaan is dedicated to revolutionizing the tourism industry and establishing itself as a brand that genuinely cares about travelers by offering ease and the utmost convenience for Pakistanis traveling anywhere in the world.

