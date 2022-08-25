Pakistani Government Asks World for Help After Wide-scale Floods

The Federal Government has requested the global community to provide assistance in relief activities after torrential rains caused massive flooding across the country.

According to government officials, the government is seeking global help for its relief activities, as it is struggling to deal with the disastrous situation due to flooding that killed over 800 people.

It is to be noted that Pakistan is already on the verge of bankruptcy and faces financial and restoration issues due to the flood-induced damage. However, the government has to reduce its expenditures to make sure that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) releases the bailout amount.

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, tweeted, “No question of the provinces or Islamabad being able to cope with this magnitude of climate catastrophe on their own. Lives at risk, thousands homeless. Int’l partners need to mobilize assistance.”

Meanwhile, a senior official from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Sardar Sarfaraz, revealed, on Wednesday, that rainfall, across the country, was 200 percent above average in July, making it the wettest July since 1961.

The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) detailed that severe floods and rainfalls affected 2.3 million people, destroyed around 95,350 houses and damaged 224,100 since mid-June.

Both Sindh and Balochistan have been the most affected regions due to rains that killed over 504,000 livestock, most of them in Balochistan, and damaged around 3,000 km of roads and 129 bridges, resulting in multiple blockages.

The main road from Karachi to Balochistan has been disconnected after a bridge was swept away by a flood a week ago and many small dams were overfilled in Balochistan.