Pakistani Airlines and International Regulators Reject Currency Declaration Rule

Pakistan’s private airlines and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have objected to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) latest directive on currency declarations by all international passengers.

The decision was made in a bid to prevent money laundering and entails filling out currency declaration forms and submitting them to airline staff.

The federal government initiated the FATF’s mandate for all inbound and outbound international passengers earlier this month and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) subsequently made it compulsory for passengers to fill out currency declaration forms and hand them to the airline staff.

The Airline Operators Committee (AOC) and the IATA, have now reportedly sent letters of concern to the CAA and Pakistan Customs, according to which outbound passengers can receive declaration forms at the time of boarding.

However, airline operators and the IATA clarified that they can make in-flight announcements for inbound passengers and can also provide declaration forms on request but they cannot compel a passenger to fill the form or to submit it to Customs.

UAE Monetary Travel Requirements for Pakistanis

In related news, the UAE recently mandated Pakistani job seekers to carry AED 5,000 when traveling to the Gulf country earlier this month in addition to other new requirements after a number of Pakistani travelers were deported from Emirati airports.

This new regulation has reportedly caused a shortage of the UAE Dirham (AED) in Pakistan’s open market as well.

The President of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), Malik Bostan, opined that the CAA’s new rule requiring all passengers to declare cash and jewelry at airports has caused this situation.

Via Express