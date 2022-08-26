Pakistani Sports Fraternity Reacts to PM Shehbaz’s Decision on Departmental Sports

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 26, 2022 | 4:13 pm

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to revive departmental sports in the country has sparked a positive response from the sports community on social media.

The premier had announced this decision in a meeting with Pakistani medalists in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games 2022.

In April, PM Shehbaz had affirmed to resolve this issue, which is why many athletes across the country were awaiting this news, and after the decision was announced, it generated encouraging comments by the sports community on Twitter.

Here are the responses of the Pakistani sports community.

Former national cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez, congratulated the sports community and welcomed PM’s decision on departmental sports.

Kamran Akmal, former wicketkeeper-batter, termed it a ‘commendable’ decision and claimed that the previous few years were challenging for the sportsmen and their families.

Meanwhile, Saeed Ajmal, Pakistan’s lethal former spinner, conveyed his gratitude toward PM Shehbaz and said that it is a good chance for young athletes and cricketers who are going through a financial crisis.

Moreover, Sawera Pasha, a sports anchor at a local media house, dubbed it an ‘interesting development’ that fulfilled the demand of cricketers and other athletes.

Furthermore, Faizan Lakhani, a Karachi-based journalist, revealed that athletes from over 40 sports were unemployed after the abolition of departmental sports, while Snooker Champions, Asif and Ahsan, were also rendered jobless.

Additionally, the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination tweeted that the Federal Minister, Ehsan Mazari, lauded the PM’s decision to revive departmental sports.

It is pertinent to mention that the former Federal Government had dissolved departmental sports divisions after it assumed power, resulting in thousands of unemployed athletes.

 

