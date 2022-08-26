Pakistani Sports Fraternity Reacts to PM Shehbaz’s Decision on Departmental Sports

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to revive departmental sports in the country has sparked a positive response from the sports community on social media.

The premier had announced this decision in a meeting with Pakistani medalists in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games 2022.

In April, PM Shehbaz had affirmed to resolve this issue, which is why many athletes across the country were awaiting this news, and after the decision was announced, it generated encouraging comments by the sports community on Twitter.

Here are the responses of the Pakistani sports community.

Former national cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez, congratulated the sports community and welcomed PM’s decision on departmental sports.

Congratulations to all sports fraternity of Pakistan. Welcome decision from PM @CMShehbaz restoration of departmental sports ❤️✅. Pakistan Zindabad — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 25, 2022

Kamran Akmal, former wicketkeeper-batter, termed it a ‘commendable’ decision and claimed that the previous few years were challenging for the sportsmen and their families.

I would like to thanks @CMShehbaz from the bottom of my heart for restoring departmental sports..Really a commendable decision As last few years have been very tough for all sportsmen&their families,they all were jobless and had no means to support their families..huge thanks 🙏 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Saeed Ajmal, Pakistan’s lethal former spinner, conveyed his gratitude toward PM Shehbaz and said that it is a good chance for young athletes and cricketers who are going through a financial crisis.

I would like to thank @CMShehbaz for restoring Departmental sports..It’s a big opportunity for young players and a great help for cricketers who are struggling for finances..A huge Thanks and congratulations to all the sportsman Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) August 26, 2022

Moreover, Sawera Pasha, a sports anchor at a local media house, dubbed it an ‘interesting development’ that fulfilled the demand of cricketers and other athletes.

#Breaking: Interesting development.. PM Shahbaz Sharif has revived/unbanned government-run departmental sports in Pakistan. Cricketers aur khilariyon ki demand puri hui.. lets hope if this can help bring sports back on track. — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) August 25, 2022

Furthermore, Faizan Lakhani, a Karachi-based journalist, revealed that athletes from over 40 sports were unemployed after the abolition of departmental sports, while Snooker Champions, Asif and Ahsan, were also rendered jobless.

there are other athletes as well in 40+ sports who were without jobs since suspension of departmental sports, Inam Butt jesay ke pass permanent naukri nahee. Snooker champion Asif and Ahsan are without jobs. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) August 25, 2022

Additionally, the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination tweeted that the Federal Minister, Ehsan Mazari, lauded the PM’s decision to revive departmental sports.

The fed minister @officialemazari was not present on the occasion as he was busy with relief work after the disaster caused by the rains in his constituency. But he congratulated the medal winners and appreciated the Prime Minister's decision to restore departmental sports. — Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (@mo_ipc) August 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the former Federal Government had dissolved departmental sports divisions after it assumed power, resulting in thousands of unemployed athletes.