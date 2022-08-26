PM Shehbaz’s Video of Platinum Medal Gaffe Goes Viral

Social media users are trolling Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, over his ‘platinum medal’ remarks to the Pakistani Medalists in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

In a meeting with the Pakistani medalists, PM Sharif urged the bronze medal winners to aim for silver, and silver winners for the gold, while those who have won a gold should go for the ‘platinum medal,’ a category that does not exist.

These comments of the PM generated a hilarious meme and trolling campaign across social media platforms. Here are some of the amusing responses by the netizens:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) spokesperson on Economy and Finance, Muzzammil Aslam, tweeted that the sports organizations should be grateful for PM’s innovative idea.

Shahbaz Speed has conceived Platinum medal idea in history of sports. All world sports organisation are really thankful for his visionary idea! https://t.co/CKc7rEmbcg — Muzzammil Aslam (@MuzzammilAslam3) August 25, 2022

Another user, Osama, sarcastically remarked that Pakistan will be the first-ever country to win platinum medals.

Under the guidance & excellent leadership of Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan will become the first country in the world to win platinum medals, yeh hota hai asli vision pic.twitter.com/aWVtmSSvZD — Osama. (@ashaqeens) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, a user termed these remarks by the PM as “Gold” and said one cannot conceive such stuff.

Wow! Platinum Medal! You can't make up this stuff 😭😭😭😭 This is GOLD #punintended https://t.co/Tt3wH1JYQD — Regena Philange (@RizviRegee) August 25, 2022

General Manager of Islamabad United, Rehan Ulhaq, also tweeted in this regard informing the premier that no one has ever achieved such a feat, and he sarcastically inquired, if someone has already won a platinum medal then which medal does that person have to win?

Now winning a platinum medal will be something no one has ever achieved before. https://t.co/m80LwLu3hQ — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) August 25, 2022

Cynthia D. Ritchie, an American filmmaker based in Pakistan, said that she deserves a platinum medal after listening to such a gaffe.

I deserve a platinum medal for listening to this. — Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) August 25, 2022

On a serious note, the PM lauded the efforts of the medalists including Arshad Nadeem, who won back-to-back gold medals for Javelin Throw at both of the above-mentioned events.

In addition, he promised to provide basic facilities including a hospital in Nadeem’s village. He also lauded the excellent achievements of other athletes who won the medals.