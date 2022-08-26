PM Shehbaz’s Video of Platinum Medal Gaffe Goes Viral

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 26, 2022 | 2:57 pm

Social media users are trolling Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, over his ‘platinum medal’ remarks to the Pakistani Medalists in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

In a meeting with the Pakistani medalists, PM Sharif urged the bronze medal winners to aim for silver, and silver winners for the gold, while those who have won a gold should go for the ‘platinum medal,’ a category that does not exist.

These comments of the PM generated a hilarious meme and trolling campaign across social media platforms. Here are some of the amusing responses by the netizens:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) spokesperson on Economy and Finance, Muzzammil Aslam, tweeted that the sports organizations should be grateful for PM’s innovative idea.

Another user, Osama, sarcastically remarked that Pakistan will be the first-ever country to win platinum medals.

Meanwhile, a user termed these remarks by the PM as “Gold” and said one cannot conceive such stuff.

General Manager of Islamabad United, Rehan Ulhaq, also tweeted in this regard informing the premier that no one has ever achieved such a feat, and he sarcastically inquired, if someone has already won a platinum medal then which medal does that person have to win?

Cynthia D. Ritchie, an American filmmaker based in Pakistan, said that she deserves a platinum medal after listening to such a gaffe.

On a serious note, the PM lauded the efforts of the medalists including Arshad Nadeem, who won back-to-back gold medals for Javelin Throw at both of the above-mentioned events.

In addition, he promised to provide basic facilities including a hospital in Nadeem’s village. He also lauded the excellent achievements of other athletes who won the medals.

