Rashid Khan Opens Up on Bowling Against Babar and Kohli

Afghanistan’s star spinner, Rashid Khan, has claimed that Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, and Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, are both the toughest batters he has ever faced, saying they never spare a bad delivery.

Speaking to the media ahead of the event, he stated that both batters present challenges, but he enjoys a challenge and will concentrate on bowling in the right areas without giving any easy runs.

Rashid Khan will not face these batters during the group stage because India and Pakistan are in group A and Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

However, the leg-spinner, who represented his country in 66 T20Is has faced both batters in international as well as franchise cricket and has always given both them tough time in the middle.

The 23-year-old spinner went on to say that he has learned a lot while bowling to Virat and Babar and that his conversations with them in IPL and PSL have given him a lot of confidence.

“Bowling to Babar and Virat is fun and it has also been a great learning curve for me. For Example, when I used to bowl to Kane Williamson at SRH, we had a lot of chat afterward about my bowling. So, his remarks helped me a lot. I also had discussions with Virat in IPL, and the same goes with Babar too,” he said.