Pakistan’s Next Superstar: Hassan Nawaz Talks About His Idol, KPL, PSL and More [Video]

Young and upcoming talent, Hassan Nawaz, has taken the cricketing fraternity in the country by storm after some breathtaking displays in the ongoing Kashmir Premier League (KPL). Hassan’s magnificent strokeplay has won the hearts of the cricketing fans in Pakistan and many of the fans have called for him to be picked in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft after his sensational performances in the KPL.

Hassan is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the second edition of KPL and has helped his team, Mirpur Royals, qualify for the final. Hassan has scored 241 runs at an average of 40.16 and a strike rate of 148.76 in 6 matches he has played so far in the tournament. He will be looking to overtake Sharjeel Khan for the first spot with one match remaining in the competition.

ProPakistani held an exclusive interview with Hassan to get insights into his journey and the idols he followed to reach where he is now.

Hassan revealed that he is delighted with the progress he has made in a short span of time and is extremely happy with the positive social media reaction he has received so far. He stated that he is happy that he has become one of the most talked about players in the KPL, especially since no one had heard of him fifteen days before the tournament.

The 18-year-old further stated that his game has improved drastically over the course of the tournament as he has learned a lot from the senior players in the squad.

My game has improved a lot, if I was at 70% before the tournament began, I am at 90% now due to the help of the seniors

The explosive opener further talked about his idol growing up. He revealed that his favorite cricketer is former Pakistan captain, Shoaib Malik, because of his ability to play in any situation. He said that Malik has the ability to anchor the innings as well as hit sixes at his will if required.

Hassan also talked about his aspiration of playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He said that he would like to join any franchise that Malik is a part of and hoped to emulate the career of his idol.

He concluded that he is hopeful of continuing his form and keep on performing consistently in the domestic circuit. Hassan has been included in Northern’s squad in the National T20 Cup and said that he looking forward to playing in the tournament and further improving his game.

Here’s the full interview: