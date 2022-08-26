Planning Minister Directs to Start Work on Lahore-Karachi Cargo Shuttle Service

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has directed the authorities to start work on a cargo shuttle service between Lahore and Karachi to facilitate the public.

While chairing the 66th meeting of the National Logistics Board (NLB), the minister said that the cargo shuttle service is a dire need to facilitate the public and it must be started from Lahore to Karachi and other parts of the city so people can send their goods from one city to another without any hassle.

The minister also instructed the concerned stakeholders to expedite the Karachi Green Line project. He added that all the bottlenecks impacting the pace of work should be removed immediately.

NLC DG briefed the participants about the operational, administrative, and financial matters of the organization with special reference to the accomplished tasks and future development plans.

The minister was informed that the National Logistics Cell (NLC) has booked an additional 150 vehicles, enhancing the fleet size up to 900. Moreover, 200 additional vehicles are planned for the fiscal year 2023 which ultimately would take the fleet size to 1100.

The Board also informed that the first commercial Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) moved to Turkey and Azerbaijan through Iran in October 2021. Furthermore, it was highlighted that a road freight terminal is also being developed in Karachi which has all facilities for transport operations.

Similarly, it was informed that NLC has digitized the logistic management system and a state-of-the-art data center has been established to cater to the needs of NLC for the next ten years.

The meeting was attended by the Quartermaster General, NLC Director General, Secretary Ministry of PD&SI, and other members of NLB.