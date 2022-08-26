Punjab Announces Cash Prizes for Hafiz-e-Quran Children of Police Officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, has launched IGP Merit Certificate for the Hafiz-e-Quran children of the officers of the Punjab Police.

According to details, the children who are memorizing or have memorized the Holy Quran will be awarded Rs. 1 lac under the IGP Merit Certificate, while a notification has also been issued in this regard.

The notification states that the officials or officers can fill out the form and submit it within 15 days. After verification, the deserving children will be given cash prizes from the Punjab Police Welfare Fund.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, had announced to provide free education to children of Punjab Police’s martyred officers.

He announced this decision at the ceremony of the ‘Police Martyrs Day’ that was arranged in Lahore on 4 August and declared that the provincial government is working on introducing legislation for free education for the children of the martyred police officers.

He claimed that the compensation amount paid to the grieving families of the martyred officers will also be increased under the new legislation. He assured the families of the martyred police officers that the sacrifices of their loved ones will not be wasted and nation will always remember them with high admiration.