Xiaomi Introduces Unique Mijia Natural Wind Air Conditioner

Xiaomi has launched its Mijia Natural Wind Air Conditioner 1.5 Horse Power (HP) with a wide wind-blowing range that ensures enhanced performance.

The product also won the Red Dot Design Award in 2022, which is a sign that the product is top class in terms of aesthetics and also its performance.

ALSO READ PTA Introduces SMS Code 9999 for Flood Relief Donations

It has undergone a number of upgrades including a colorful built-in display. As previously mentioned, the Mijia air conditioner has a wide-angle (180-degree) wind deflector that can direct its breeze at more angles, making it a unique product against its competitors.

In addition, the users can choose from four different wind settings called soft, sky curtain, carpet, and surround. It is equipped with 14 scavenging blades having 48 micro holes to provide the required air.

Besides, it uses anti-sudden cooling technology when it has to defrost, and while defrosting it does not absorb heat from the room like traditional products. It is always under heating mode under the mentioned technology and it defrosts without halting other functions. It also enhances the heat exchange phenomenon when there is no frost. In short, it has quick heating and quick cooling features.

Moreover, its speed can be increased by 10 times and the user does not have to keep waiting for the cool atmosphere inside the room.

It is capable of self-cleaning internally and externally. In order to ensure that clean air is dispensed, it uses an anti-bacterial and mildew-proof filter and features a dirty block intelligent reminder.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Posts Big Loss In Half Year Despite Profitable Quarter

The air conditioner has a complete DC frequency conversion, an electronic expansion valve, and a state-of-art air duct with a high circulating air volume of 1.5 HP and a yearly energy savings of 112kWh. The air conditioner is ‘Weikai Harsh Natural Environment Test’ certified.

It is launched at introductory price of $409 in China, however, the original price is $438. It can bought directly from Xiaomi’s website and other stores in China.