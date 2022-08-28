Prices of Vegetables Skyrocket as Floods Hit Supplies

Prices of different vegetables have skyrocketed in Islamabad and other parts of the country due to short supply in the markets as floods in Balochistan and Sindh have destroyed crops.

The prices are expected to increase further in the coming days as available supplies run out.

According to data gathered from markets in the federal capital, the price of one kilogram (kg) onion has shot up to as high as Rs. 350 in the open market.

The price of ginger has surged as high as Rs. 400 per kg, the price of tomatoes has increased to Rs. 300 per kg in the open market.

The price of garlic in the open market is close to Rs. 290 per kg while the price of widely consumed potatoes has risen to Rs. 70 per kg. Prices of other vegetables and fruits has also seen a substantial increase in recent days.