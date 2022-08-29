Female ADC Nowshera Wins Hearts by Saving Thousands From Flood [Videos]

The monsoon rainfall-induced floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have destroyed everything in their way, killing hundreds of people and damaging infrastructure worth billions of Rupees.

Late on Friday night, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera, Mir Reza Ozgen, issued a red alert, ordering people to evacuate the city at the earliest as a ‘very high and above level’ flood from the Kabul River was set to hit Nowshera.

ALSO READ PCB to Donate Earnings From 1st England T20I for Flood Relief

The administrative machinery led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nowshera, Qurat-ul-ain Wazir, mobilized immediately. Wazir herself went door to door to inform citizens about the impending calamity.

Thanks to Wazir’s proactive approach, thousands of citizens from Nowshera Kalan, Khat Kalay, Police Lines, Amaagarh, Gujjar Basti, Dhobi Ghaat, Labor Colony, Cantonment Board, Alam Garden, Usmania, Ajmiri, Baghbanabad, Marathi, and Lara Mina areas of the city were able to evacuate in time.

Netizens have lauded Qurat-ul-ain Wazir for leading the on-ground efforts. Here are some of the top reactions:

This appreciation could be the small piece of news paper and electronic media but what this iron lady has done is ultra phenomenal 👏👍 she is an example for the rest of bureaucracy and public representatives.

she is truly The Miss Wazir . stay long stay strong@DCNowshera pic.twitter.com/xht7vad3Tf — Mr. Pathan (@DaZalmi54) August 28, 2022

Qurat ul Ain wazir additional DC of Nowshera is asking families to vacate their houses due to imminent threat of flood..#PakistanFloods pic.twitter.com/JOkLylIJYA — Mohib Wazir 🇵🇰 (@NoyanWazir) August 26, 2022

This is appreciation tweet for additional DC Miss Wazir and Nowshera Police for early evacuation of people. pic.twitter.com/5EcewYxwha — Akif Khattak 🇵🇰 (@iamAkifKhan) August 26, 2022

The Iron Lady Honorable ADC Nowshera Miss Quratlain Wazir.

DC from my district must get some training from her as he did save anything. #Nowshera #PakistanFloods # pic.twitter.com/HrpfSevc0V — Lone Survivor (@HkAlphaTitan) August 28, 2022

Addl DC Nowshera & Bibi Zartaj Gul.

Respect ✊ More power to you and Pakistani Women. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/OZy9z3WFWw — Raja Shaheryar Khan (@_rsk910) August 28, 2022

Our brave DC Miss Quratul Ain Wazir is performing duty during the flood in Nowshera…🥰🥰 I think we need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, to make sure women's voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored…✌️ pic.twitter.com/zIUDqz0uS7 — Arif Khan (@ArifKha15702253) August 27, 2022

ALSO READ Punjab Wildlife Department Rescues Wild Boars in Flood Rescue Operation

Overall, Nowshera’s administration managed to evacuate 230,000 people from flood-prone areas of the city. 55 relief camps have also been established in the city where 25,000 people are living.

Doctors have also been deployed to provide medical assistance to the people in the relief camps while the administration is also providing food and catering to the other basic needs of the citizens.