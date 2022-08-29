Female ADC Nowshera Wins Hearts by Saving Thousands From Flood [Videos]

The monsoon rainfall-induced floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have destroyed everything in their way, killing hundreds of people and damaging infrastructure worth billions of Rupees.

Late on Friday night, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera, Mir Reza Ozgen, issued a red alert, ordering people to evacuate the city at the earliest as a ‘very high and above level’ flood from the Kabul River was set to hit Nowshera.

The administrative machinery led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nowshera, Qurat-ul-ain Wazir, mobilized immediately. Wazir herself went door to door to inform citizens about the impending calamity.

Thanks to Wazir’s proactive approach, thousands of citizens from Nowshera Kalan, Khat Kalay, Police Lines, Amaagarh, Gujjar Basti, Dhobi Ghaat, Labor Colony, Cantonment Board, Alam Garden, Usmania, Ajmiri, Baghbanabad, Marathi, and Lara Mina areas of the city were able to evacuate in time.

Netizens have lauded Qurat-ul-ain Wazir for leading the on-ground efforts. Here are some of the top reactions:

Overall, Nowshera’s administration managed to evacuate 230,000 people from flood-prone areas of the city. 55 relief camps have also been established in the city where 25,000 people are living.

Doctors have also been deployed to provide medical assistance to the people in the relief camps while the administration is also providing food and catering to the other basic needs of the citizens.

>