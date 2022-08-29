Punjab Wildlife Department Rescues Wild Boars in Flood Rescue Operation

The Punjab Wildlife Protection Department rescued three female wild boars in its wildlife flood relief and rescue operation at Taunsa barrage last week.

The operation was carried out on 27 August under the special directive of the Secretary Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab, Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and the leadership of Director General Wildlife and Parks Punjab, Mubeen Elahi.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Wildlife and Parks Punjab, the department had taken timely precautionary measures in view of the flood situation caused by the recent monsoon rains, under the supervision of Director General Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab, Muhammad Anwarman. This entailed the establishment of a wildlife flood relief camp at Taunsa barrage to protect wild animals from the flood.

An official, Zafar Hussain Shah, and a professional team of local watchmen have been deployed at Taunsa barrage and Lashari to manage the rescue and relief operations. After rescuing the wild boars, they provided them immediate medical care and released them into safe natural settings.

The team is equipped with veterinary medicine, tranquilizer guns, a telescope, searchlights, ropes, nets, and other basic equipment. It is also monitoring the flood situation in Nigal.

Additional Secretary Forests, Wildlife, and Fisheries South Punjab, Fahad Buzdar, visited the wildlife rescue and relief camp for inspections.

Furthermore, several 15×20 feet shelter terminals have been constructed in Lashariwala forest in cognizance of the guidelines and as a precaution to protect the wild animals from possible serious flood situations.

Lashariwala forest is home to various species of wild animals and birds, including wild deer, wild boars, jackals, kaala teetar (black francolin), and large numbers of deer.