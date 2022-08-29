Here’s How Much Damage Sindh and Balochistan Suffered Due to Floods

The Chief Ministers (CM) of Sindh and Balochistan have apprised Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif of the damage sustained by their provinces due to the monsoon floods.

While speaking at Umerkot, CM Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, told the premier about the damage inflicted in 30 districts of the province.

He said that the estimated financial losses have mounted to Rs. 550 billion while at least 293 people have lost their lives and 836 have suffered injuries due to floods and rainfall.

ALSO READ Pakistan Suffers $10 Billion Hit Due to Ongoing Floods

An estimated 1.5 million homes have been damaged, and 9,197 cattle have been reported dead, the CM revealed. He continued that the flood has damaged crops on over 28,45,046 acres of land, and 570 roads have been damaged.

He also stated that an amount of Rs. 22.8 billion is required to repair the damaged roads.

On the other hand, Balochistan’s CM, Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, spoke to journalists in Quetta and remarked that although the PM has announced the allocation of Rs. 10 billion for the province, Rs. 200 billion is required for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

He said this in response to the PM’s announcement of the same during his visit to Balochistan’s flood-hit areas on Sunday.

CM Bizenjo also appreciated the support extended by the PM and the Pakistan Army to the provincial government in this time of crisis.

He detailed that Balochistan has suffered a hundred times more destruction since the 2010 floods, and explained that it is very difficult to reach each affected person but his government is striving to serve the masses that are still braving the elements under the open sky.

He also clarified that the lack of tents is not because of a financial problem but because of a shortage of tents in the market because of the increased demand for them.