Punjab Allocates Marks for Compulsory Quran Subject for Matric and Inter

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has allocated 100 marks for the compulsory Quranic Translation subject in Matriculation and Intermediate.

According to details, the Quranic Translation subject will be taught in both parts of Matric and Inter, with each paper consisting of 50 marks in Matric and Inter. As for Non-Muslims, they will be offered Ethics subject in Matric and Inter.

Earlier this month, Punjab Government had ordered all Punjab’s Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) to include compulsory Quranic Translation subject in the curricula of Matric and Inter.

The PCTB was tasked with devising the numbering formula for the Quranic Translation subject. Discussion with relevant stakeholders took nearly a month and PCTB has finally decided on the numbers for the subject.

In a separate development, all Punjab’s BISEs have finalized the dates for the announcement of the results of the annual examination of Matric and Inter.

The final result of class 10 will be declared on 31 August and class 9 on 19 September while class 12 results will be declared on 20 October and class 11 on 17 November.