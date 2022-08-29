Sony to Launch a Compact Smartphone This Week

Sony is one of the few companies that has a variety of compact smartphones in its ecosystem. Other phone makers also have a few smaller phones under their wing, but these either lack software support or have unimpressive hardware.

Fans of such smartphones now have more to look forward to as Sony is about to launch a new one later this week. The Japanese phone maker has shared a teaser video titled “A new Xperia is coming”.

Sony talks about the phone’s new photography system and says that it will allow users to “shoot breathtaking portraits” and “share your song with the world”. It will also let you “live stream your winning moments” while playing video games.

One of the features it teases by the end of the video is “Be Creative. Be Compact”. This confirms that Sony’s upcoming phone will be a compact device, but it is unclear whether it will be mid-ranger or a flagship phone. It would be interesting to see a flagship compact phone since there is a severe lack in the smartphone market.

It is also unclear whether it will be a Sony Xperia 5 IV or some other phone. Since the launch is only a few days away, we will know more about it soon through detailed leaks. The launch date is set for September 1 and the event will be live-streamed on YouTube.

According to previous rumors, the Xperia 5 IV should come with a 6.04-inch OLED display and Qualcomm’s latest and greatest SoC, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Despite being a flagship phone, it will still have a 3.5mm headphone jack, making Sony one of the very few companies to still keep it around. It will also have fast wired charging and wireless charging support, but battery capacity remains unknown.