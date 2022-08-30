Sindh Agriculture University Offers Free Treatment for Flood-Affected Animals

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, has set up a medical camp for animals to provide free treatment for cattle from flood-affected areas.

The provincial government’s Department of Livestock Animal Husbandry has provided medicines to the vets for the temporary medical camp that was set up in front of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences (AH&VS) Faculty near Hyderabad-Mirpur Khas Road last week.

SAU’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr. Fateh Marri, has tasked a team of veterinary experts led by Chairman of the Department of Surgery, Professor Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Tunio, to run its operations.

The Director of the Livestock Animal Husbandry Wing stated that “hundreds of animals have been diagnosed and treated so far” at the camp.

Dr. Tunio explained, “We are diagnosing and treating the animals of the affected farmers and villagers who have migrated from flood-affected areas, including rural areas of Hyderabad Taluka,” and added that the vets had found the presence of skin diseases and pneumonia among the animals.

VC Marri remarked, “We are helping our brothers in this difficult time, and we have to deal with this problem together while our experts provide their services to prevent possible diseases in animals, and so far, a large number of animals have been treated.”

In other news, an official from the Sindh Wildlife Department, Jawed Mehr, informed ProPakistani that it recovered a stranded crocodile from Shaheed Benzairabad district on Sunday and released it into its habitat in the Deh Akhro-II wildlife sanctuary in the same district.

Earlier this month, the department also rescued three Indus Dolphins, two of which were stranded in the Rohri canal and one in the Larkana rice canal. They were safely released into their habitat in the Indus River.