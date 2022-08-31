England’s Biggest Stars Expected be ‘Rested’ for Pakistan Tour

England’s star players, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are likely to be rested for their upcoming T20I tour of Pakistan as England look to include some fresh faces in the squad.

Both Stokes and Bairstow are an integral part of England’s Test side and have been playing regular cricket over the past few months. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is likely to give them rest as they look to prepare for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

Earlier it was revealed that England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, will miss the majority part of the tour due to a calf injury sustained during The Hundred. Explosive middle-order batter, Liam Livingstone, is also expected to miss the tour after suffering an injury of his own, and opening batter, Jason Roy, is also doubtful due to an injury as well.

ECB announced star all-rounder, Moeen Ali, as the captain of the side on the historic tour as he returns back to his ancestral home. The squad is also likely to include upcoming players such as Will Smeed and Will Jacks, who showcased their potential in the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

English opener, Alex Hales, is also one of the players rumored to make his comeback to international cricket. Hales has not played international cricket since testing positive for recreational drug usage prior to the start of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan is set to host England for the first time in 17 years. The tour will include a seven-match T20I series, scheduled to commence on 20 September at National Stadium, Karachi.