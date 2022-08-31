WhatsApp Introduces is Getting a Handy New Feature Soon

WhatsApp has introduced many features over the past few weeks and this time the company is introducing a new feature for multi-device usage. In the next update, WhatsApp will let you chat with yourself on linked devices.

Being able to text yourself helps if you want to quickly save some important information that you will use later. Unfortunately, the chat is limited to their primary device only and is not shown on linked devices. For this reason, WhatsApp is developing this new feature to let users send messages to themselves on multiple devices.

The chat can be searched in the list the same as any other contact or group. If you log in from another device, the chat stored in the database will be displayed completely. In addition, if you delete the message from your primary device, it will be removed from the other devices as well. It’ll be the same when clearing chat or other media from the primary device which will also clear them from the linked devices as well. On iPhone, you can view live locations, and the option to create and broadcast lists on all the linked devices.

The screenshot is taken from the WhatsApp beta where you can search and open it by tapping it. It’s not currently available on the public WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android but it will be coming soon. We’ll update this space when we have more info on it.

via wabetainfo