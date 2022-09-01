Heavy Rains to Return in September After Short Spell of Hot Weather

Southeastern parts of Sindh are expected to receive above-normal rain this month, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to details, two new monsoon weather systems will approach the province in September. Tharparkar, Badin, and Umarkot are likely to receive up to 30% more rain this month.

Monsoon rainfall-induced floods have wreaked havoc all over the country. Since June, hundreds of citizens have been killed and infrastructure worth billions has been damaged in Sindh.

As per the latest NDMA daily report, 422 people have been killed in the province since 14 June. On the other hand, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said that the province has suffered an estimated financial loss of Rs. 550 billion.

According to the PMD’s daily forecast, hot and humid weather will prevail in most plain areas while light showers are expected in some areas of AJK, GB, and upper KP on Thursday.

The same is predicted for Friday. During the last 24 hours, most parts of the country experienced hot and humid weather. Noorupur Thal remained the hottest city in the country at 41°C followed by Dalbandin, Naukundi, and Sibbi at 40°C.