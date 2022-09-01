Punjab Approves New Road Projects Worth Rs. 9 Billion

Earlier this week, the Provincial Development Working Group (PDWP) approved 8 new road projects worth almost Rs. 9 billion.

In its seventh meeting of FY2022, called by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal, PDWP approved a Rs. 631.246 million plan to remodel a 17-kilometer stretch of road from Bahawalnagar to Arifwala tehsil.

It also approved the restoration of a 26-kilometer portion of the road from Chishtian to Haroonabad via Pull Murad with over Rs. 1.387 billion in funds.

Other plans include the rehabilitation of the following roads:

17-kilometer road from Minchinabad to Dhak Pattan Road for Rs. 875.019 million.

21-kilometer Luddan Karam Pur Road for Rs. 670.67 million.

Widening of a 15-kilometer stretch of 20′ to 24′-wide Vehari-Mailsi-Khoror Pacca-Lodhran Road for Rs. 996,831 million.

Rehabilitation of a 48-kilometer Shujabad to Jalalpur Pirwala road for over Rs. 2.525 billion.

Sindh’s Road Rehabilitation Efforts

The rainy season has ravaged the road infrastructure of Karachi, prompting the provincial government and local administration to set aside Rs. 3.5 billion for its repairs.

City administrator Murtaza Wahab stated during a review meeting:

Due to the effects of climate change, there has been more than usual rainfall across the world, for which no country, including Pakistan, is prepared. Karachi’s roads will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs3.5 billion.

Sharing the breakdown of funds, Wahab specified that the government will spend Rs. 2.5 billion on road repair, and allocate the remaining for the flood victims. He added that the government has 157 new projects in the pipeline to optimize the city infrastructure.