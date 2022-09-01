Indian Fan Receives Death Threats for Wearing Pakistani Jersey in Indo-Pak Match

A cricket fan from India received death threats after wearing a Pakistan team jersey during the Asia Cup 2022 match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 2.

A video of a cricket fan, who was identified as Sanyam Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, went viral on social media.

Jaiswal’s family told the media that they are receiving threat messages after the video went viral on social media and that some Twitter users have asked the CM of Uttar Pradesh and the police to file a case against him.

To clarify the incident, Jaiswal, 42, stated that he intended to tease Pakistani fans by chanting “Hindustan zindabad” while wearing a Pakistani jersey, and said, “I didn’t know such a harmless thing would result in misery for me.”

He went on to say that he was wearing a Pakistan jersey but holding an Indian flag and that people in India called him a traitor.

My father is a heart patient and he says he will get an attack from all the tension.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police, Satyartha Aniruddha Pankaj, has said that they are not going to file any treason case against Jaiswal as the incident has happened in the United Arab Emirates.

It is worth noting that if Pakistan defeats Hong Kong in the upcoming match scheduled on Friday, the arch-rivals will meet again on September 4 in the Asia Cup super four stage.