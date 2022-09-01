Miftah Stresses Enhancing Trade Ties Between Pakistan and Australia

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the current trade level between Pakistan and Australia is at a sub-optimal level and a lot of potential needs to be explored.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins along with First Secretary Ashleigh Light called on the finance minister at Finance Division today.

ALSO READ Coca Cola Icecek Considers Greater Investment in Pakistani Market

The minister welcomed the envoy and highlighted bilateral relations and the level of development in these relations between Australia and Pakistan. It was shared that Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with Australia including trade and economic relations.

The finance minister also apprised the envoy of the latest economic developments and policies of the present government aiming at the promotion of trade and investment for the facilitation of domestic as well as international investors.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation. The finance minister assured the Australian High Commissioner of full support and cooperation.