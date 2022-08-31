Monsoon Floods Decimate Crops Across Pakistan

The recent floods in Pakistan have laid waste to the agriculture sector, resulting in losses worth billions of rupees in four provinces, with Sindh bearing the most devastating losses.

According to a report by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MoNFSR), the total losses to the crops have exceeded Rs. 320 billion across the country (excluding Punjab, for which comprehensive data has not been published yet).

The report revealed that 2,845,046 acres of cropland in Sindh has either been completely or partially damaged, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lost 14,397 acres, and Balochistan has lost 108,295 acres.

Here is the provincial breakdown of the losses/damages to the agriculture sector.

Sindh

As per the details, cotton, sugarcane, onion, Kharif chilies, rice, and date palms were the most affected crops in the province, while its cotton and date palm fields were completely destroyed.

Given below is the table that shows the crop-wise damages.

Crop Damaged Acres Financial Losses in Million PKR Status Cotton 1,467,579 Rs. 205,461.06 completely destroyed Date palm 101,379 Rs. 7,096.53 million completely destroyed Sugarcane 45,207 Rs. 3,390.525 million partially damaged Kharif chilies 29,622 Rs. 7.772.812 million partially damaged Onion 42,268 Rs. 10,144.32 million partially damaged Tomato 12,101 Rs. 2,710.624 million partially damaged Kharif vegetables 30,718 Rs. 2,457.44 million partially damaged Rice 1,038,174 Rs. 50,870.526 million partially damaged Sesame 7,234 Rs. 336.381 million partially damaged Others 70,764 Rs. 7,076.4 million partially damaged Total 2,845,046 Rs. 297316.61 million Losses in billions Rs. 297.316 billion

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

Dates, maize, tobacco, and vegetables were the most damaged crops in KP.

The table is an overview of the damaged land and financial losses the province has incurred.

Crop Damaged Acres Financial Losses in Million PKR Maize 4,794 Rs. 368.1 million Rice 3,482 Rs. 11.8 million Oil-seed 237 Rs. 32.3 million Tobacco 957 Rs. 222.7 million Vegetables 938 Rs. 145.3 million Orchards 98 Rs. 5.5 million Pulses 863 Rs. 50.9 million Cotton 137 Rs. 24.2 million Wheat 150 Rs. 8 million Dates 2,596 Rs. 2,754.1 million Sugarcane 60 Rs. 8.9 million Potato 85 Rs. 31 million Total 14,397 Rs. 3,662.7 million

Balochistan

Balochistan is the largest province in terms of geography but it only contributes 3.8 percent to Pakistan’s total crop and suffered the second-highest damages in acres.

Crop Damaged Acres Financial Losses in Million PKR Crops 67,050 Rs. 9,936.8 million Orchards 21,960 Rs. 4,469.4 million Vegetables 14,882 Rs. 5,252 million Fodder 4,403 Rs. 187.8 million Total 108,295 Rs. 19,846 million

Punjab

The ministry has not released detailed information about the damages in Punjab, particularly in the south of the province which is one of the most flooded areas of the country.