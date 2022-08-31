Monsoon Floods Decimate Crops Across Pakistan

The recent floods in Pakistan have laid waste to the agriculture sector, resulting in losses worth billions of rupees in four provinces, with Sindh bearing the most devastating losses.
According to a report by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MoNFSR), the total losses to the crops have exceeded Rs. 320 billion across the country (excluding Punjab, for which comprehensive data has not been published yet).
The report revealed that 2,845,046 acres of cropland in Sindh has either been completely or partially damaged, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lost 14,397 acres, and Balochistan has lost 108,295 acres.
Here is the provincial breakdown of the losses/damages to the agriculture sector.
Sindh
As per the details, cotton, sugarcane, onion, Kharif chilies, rice, and date palms were the most affected crops in the province, while its cotton and date palm fields were completely destroyed.
Given below is the table that shows the crop-wise damages.
|Crop
|Damaged Acres
|Financial Losses in Million PKR
|Status
|Cotton
|1,467,579
|Rs. 205,461.06
|completely destroyed
|Date palm
|101,379
|Rs. 7,096.53 million
|completely destroyed
|Sugarcane
|45,207
|Rs. 3,390.525 million
|partially damaged
|Kharif chilies
|29,622
|Rs. 7.772.812 million
|partially damaged
|Onion
|42,268
|Rs. 10,144.32 million
|partially damaged
|Tomato
|12,101
|Rs. 2,710.624 million
|partially damaged
|Kharif vegetables
|30,718
|Rs. 2,457.44 million
|partially damaged
|Rice
|1,038,174
|Rs. 50,870.526 million
|partially damaged
|Sesame
|7,234
|Rs. 336.381 million
|partially damaged
|Others
|70,764
|Rs. 7,076.4 million
|partially damaged
|Total
|2,845,046
|Rs. 297316.61 million
|Losses in billions
|Rs. 297.316 billion
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
Dates, maize, tobacco, and vegetables were the most damaged crops in KP.
The table is an overview of the damaged land and financial losses the province has incurred.
|Crop
|Damaged Acres
|Financial Losses in Million PKR
|Maize
|4,794
|Rs. 368.1 million
|Rice
|3,482
|Rs. 11.8 million
|Oil-seed
|237
|Rs. 32.3 million
|Tobacco
|957
|Rs. 222.7 million
|Vegetables
|938
|Rs. 145.3 million
|Orchards
|98
|Rs. 5.5 million
|Pulses
|863
|Rs. 50.9 million
|Cotton
|137
|Rs. 24.2 million
|Wheat
|150
|Rs. 8 million
|Dates
|2,596
|Rs. 2,754.1 million
|Sugarcane
|60
|Rs. 8.9 million
|Potato
|85
|Rs. 31 million
|Total
|14,397
|Rs. 3,662.7 million
Balochistan
Balochistan is the largest province in terms of geography but it only contributes 3.8 percent to Pakistan’s total crop and suffered the second-highest damages in acres.
|Crop
|Damaged Acres
|Financial Losses in Million PKR
|Crops
|67,050
|Rs. 9,936.8 million
|Orchards
|21,960
|Rs. 4,469.4 million
|Vegetables
|14,882
|Rs. 5,252 million
|Fodder
|4,403
|Rs. 187.8 million
|Total
|108,295
|Rs. 19,846 million
Punjab
The ministry has not released detailed information about the damages in Punjab, particularly in the south of the province which is one of the most flooded areas of the country.
|Crop Name
|Damaged Acres
|Financial Losses in Million PKR
|Cotton
|130,140
|not given