US Envoy Offers Assistance for Rehabilitation of Flood Victims

United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, has offered assistance in the rehabilitation and relief process for the victims of devastating flash floods in Pakistan.

He extended the offer during a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal. The US Envoy expressed regret for the loss of life and property in the recent floods.

Ahsan Iqbal, while blaming climate change for the flood situation in Pakistan, said that record rains have caused widespread destruction across Pakistan. He further said that the government is taking vigorous measures to remedy the loss of lives and property of the people.

However, the Minister highlighted that Pakistan could overcome this challenge with the support of the international community.

The Minister further said that Pakistan and America have multilateral economic relations. Pakistan’s economy has been steered in the right direction due to tough decisions taken by the coalition government, he added.