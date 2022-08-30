US to Provide $30 Million for Flood Relief Activities in Pakistan

The United States has announced humanitarian assistance of $30 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

The US Embassy in Pakistan, while announcing the humanitarian assistance, stated that the US will prioritize urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance in response to the Pakistani government’s request for assistance.

The statement from US Embassy further said that the US will continue to monitor the crisis in close coordination with its local partners and Pakistani authorities.

A USAID disaster management specialist arrived in Pakistan on 29th August to assess the impact of the floods and intensify coordination with partners on response efforts, the statement added.

The US also provided over $1.1 million in grants and project support earlier this month in addition to the $30 million pledged today.

It is pertinent to mention here that China has also pledged aid of ¥100 million for flood relief activities in Pakistan.