Bajaur-Born Maaz Khan Opens Up on Difficulties of Making it to Top Level Cricket

A majority of young cricketers in Pakistan aspire to represent their country, but the lack of facilities and financial constraints are just a few of the factors that make that dream extremely difficult to fulfill.

There are many cricketers whose hard work enabled them to make it to the national team despite all odds, and Maaz Khan, an up-and-coming talent, is one of those players who are knocking on the doors of the national team.

Born in a backward area of district Bajaur in KP, Maaz Khan has overcome all the obstacles that prevent many youngsters from realizing their aspirations by making it to the domestic circuit.

ProPakistani recently had the chance to interview Bagh Stallions all-rounder to learn more about his experiences playing in the Kashmir Premier League’s second edition and his future plans for playing cricket.

When he was asked about the hardship he faced during his journey, he added “I was born in Bajaur but moved to Peshawar for the sake of cricket because it is very difficult for the players to come out and impress coaches because there are no proper academies in Bajaur.”

While speaking regarding his experience in KPL, Maaz said “It was a good experience. We had an opportunity to play in conditions that are different from most of the grounds in Pakistan. It is a wonderful experience to play cricket in any part of the world.”

Answering a question regarding the difference between PSL and KPL, Maaz said, “PSL is the second most well-known league in the world where foreign players feature. KPL is a platform with no foreign players, but it offers an opportunity for youngsters like me.”

Speaking about his performance, Maaz said, “As far as my performance in the KPL is concerned, I am pleased with my overall performance. My bowling performance was subpar, but I batted well in the tournament.”

Maaz has played for Lahore Qalandars in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, Bagh Stallions in the second edition of the KPL, and also featured in Abu Dhabi T20 League.